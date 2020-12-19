UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions Against 1 Company, 2 Persons - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The United States has imposed Venezuela-related sanctions against Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas and two individuals linked to the company, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Friday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: MACHADO REQUENA, Marcos Javier, Caracas... SAN AGUSTIN, Guillermo Carlos," the statement said.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: EX-CLE SOLUCIONES BIOMETRICAS C.A."

In a separate statement, the Treasury Department said the sanctions were imposed over allegations that the company provided support to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by helping carry out fraudulent parliamentary elections this month.

Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas sells electoral hardware and software to the Venezuelan government agencies and officials, the Treasury Department added.

