US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions Mainly Targeting Mexico-Based Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions primarily targeting Mexico-based entities and persons for allegedly attempting to evade US restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three individuals and eight foreign entities, and identified two vessels as blocked property for their activities in or associated with a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector," the department said in a statement. "Today's action.... targets primarily Mexico-based individuals and entities involved in this scheme benefitting PdVSA."