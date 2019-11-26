UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions On Cuba's Corporacion Panamericana - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:18 PM

US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions on Cuba's Corporacion Panamericana - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned Cuba's Corporacion Panamericana over its activity in Venezuela's oil sector, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Cuba's Corporacion Panamericana over its activity in Venezuela's oil sector, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Cuban company Corporacion Panamericana S.

A. pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850 for being owned or controlled by, or having acted for or on behalf of, Cubametales, an entity designated on July 3, 2019, for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy," the release said.

Related Topics

Company Oil United States Cuba Venezuela July 2019

Recent Stories

Frequent extensions to past army generals derailed ..

17 minutes ago

UNICEF praises Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in su ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani official

21 minutes ago

Polyclinic still seeking appointment of permanent ..

2 minutes ago

There is not any advantage of opening Musharraf's ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan sought foreign fun ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.