WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Cuba 's Corporacion Panamericana over its activity in Venezuela 's oil sector, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Cuban company Corporacion Panamericana S.

A. pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850 for being owned or controlled by, or having acted for or on behalf of, Cubametales, an entity designated on July 3, 2019, for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy," the release said.