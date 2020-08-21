US Imposes Via Restrictions on 14 Iranians for Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pompeo

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on fourteen Iranians allegedly involved in human right abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on fourteen Iranians allegedly involved in human right abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"Friday, August 21 marks the annual Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism," Pompeo said.

"To both remember and honor these victims, today the US Department of State is announcing visa restrictions on 14 Iranian individuals for their involvement in gross violations of human rights on behalf of the Iranian regime, the world's leading state sponsor of terror... Today's action includes visa restrictions on 13 officials involved in a brutal and intricately planned assassination carried out in Switzerland in 1990 as part of Iran's ongoing worldwide terrorism campaign."