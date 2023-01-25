UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Visa Bans On Individuals Undermining Democracy In Nigerian Election - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 08:33 PM

US Imposes Visa Bans on Individuals Undermining Democracy in Nigerian Election - Blinken

The United States has introduced visa bans on certain people for undermining the democratic process in the recent vote, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United States has introduced visa bans on certain people for undermining the democratic process in the recent vote, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world," Blinken said. "Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election."

Blinken explained that the targeted individuals will be ineligible for visas to the United States , while family members of these people may also be subject to these restrictions.

"Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria�including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria's 2023 elections�may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy," he added.

Blinken concluded by saying that the action is specific to certain persons and is not directed either at the Nigerian people or the Government.

Related Topics

Election World Democracy Vote United States Nigeria May Visa Family Government

Recent Stories

Wajiha Swatti murder case: LHC seeks legal opinion ..

Wajiha Swatti murder case: LHC seeks legal opinion over co-accused bail applicat ..

1 minute ago
 Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft t ..

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmo ..

5 minutes ago
 Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies a ..

Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies as "illegal"

5 minutes ago
 Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns ..

Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns incident of Holy Quran's desec ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Launch Direct Flights to South Afr ..

Russia Hopes to Launch Direct Flights to South Africa by Mid-2023 - Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protect ..

US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.