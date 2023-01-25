US Imposes Visa Bans on Individuals Undermining Democracy in Nigerian Election - Blinken

The United States has introduced visa bans on certain people for undermining the democratic process in the recent vote, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United States has introduced visa bans on certain people for undermining the democratic process in the recent vote, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world," Blinken said. "Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election."

Blinken explained that the targeted individuals will be ineligible for visas to the United States , while family members of these people may also be subject to these restrictions.

"Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria�including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria's 2023 elections�may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy," he added.

Blinken concluded by saying that the action is specific to certain persons and is not directed either at the Nigerian people or the Government.