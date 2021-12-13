US Imposes Visa Limits on 8 Wildlife Trafficking Suspects in Congo - State Dept.

The Biden administration is targeting eight suspected wildlife and timber trafficking criminals in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly known as Zaire, by imposing visa restrictions on them, the US State Department announced on Monday

The Department of State is disrupting wildlife trafficking networks by imposing visa restrictions on eight nationals from the DRC," State Department spokesperson Ned price said in the statement.

The actions were carried out under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which targets wildlife and timber traffickers who are believed to be, or have been, complicit in or involved in trafficking in wildlife, wildlife parts or products, the statement said.

"The DRC is a major hub for trafficked wildlife and wildlife products moving from Africa to Asia and the middle East. This includes vast quantities of ivory and pangolin scales, as well as rhino horn, and endangered live animals such as chimpanzees, gorillas, and African grey parrots," the statement added.

The visa restriction policy is designed to further disrupt the movements and business of transnational criminal organizations involved in wildlife and timber trafficking by making it harder for them to smuggle illegal wildlife and timber, according to the statement.