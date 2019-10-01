UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Visa Limits On Cuban Officials For Practices At Medical Missions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Imposes Visa Limits on Cuban Officials for Practices at Medical Missions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The United States imposed visa restrictions on Cuban officials involved with alleged labor abuses at overseas medical missions, the State Department said in a press release.

"The State Department is imposing visa restrictions... on Cuban officials responsible for certain exploitative and coercive labor practices as part of Cuba's overseas medical missions program.

Profiting from the work of the Cuban doctors has been the decades-long practice of the Castros, and it continues today. These practices include requiring long work hours without rest, meager wages, unsafe housing, and restricted movement. The regime has also withheld passports and surveilled some doctors outside of work. In addition, the regime has also compelled some Cuban doctors to use medical care as a political tool by providing care in exchange for pledges of loyalty," the release said on Monday.

Related Topics

Exchange United States Cuba Visa From Housing

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

2 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

2 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

3 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

3 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

3 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.