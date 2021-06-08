US Imposes Visa Restriction on Those 'Undermining' Cameroonian Peace - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on anyone deemed to be instigating or participating in the violence in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday.

"I am establishing a policy imposing visa restrictions on individuals who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon," Blinken said in a statement.

A four-year secessionist conflict in Cameroon's English-speaking regions has become increasingly deadly and complex, with formal attempts to negotiate a settlement between the government and fighters demanding independence for a so-called "Ambazonia" having stalled.

Internationally-led efforts for peace, including those by Washington, are hamstrung by deep divisions within the separatist movement, and by the refusal of the government - which argues that the conflict is an internal affair - to engage with external mediators.

Blinken said the United States was deeply concerned by the conflict, condemning those responsible for human rights violations, abuses and threats against advocates for peace or humanitarian workers in the West African state.

"We continue to call for both the Cameroonian government and separatist armed groups to end the violence and engage in a dialogue without preconditions to peacefully resolve the crisis," he said. "It is important that children can attend school and that humanitarian aid can be delivered. We urge all relevant stakeholders in Cameroon and in the diaspora to engage constructively and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis."

According to UN estimates, at least 4,000 civilians have been killed in Cameroon's Anglophone regions, a toll that surpasses that of the country's Far North region where Boko Haram has been waging an armed campaign since 2014.