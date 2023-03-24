UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On 14 Belarusians, Including Government Officials - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:45 PM

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 14 Belarusians, Including Government Officials - Blinken

The Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on 14 Belarusian nationals, including government officials, as part of a joint action with the Department of the Treasury against Minsk, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on 14 Belarusian nationals, including government officials, as part of a joint action with the Department of the Treasury against Minsk, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The Department of State is announcing actions to impose visa restrictions on an additional 14 individuals under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their involvement in undermining democracy in Belarus," Blinken said in a statement. "Specifically, these individuals include regime officials involved in policies to threaten and intimidate brave Belarusians exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms at great personal cost."

