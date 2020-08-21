UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Visa Restrictions On 14 Iranians For Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pompeo

Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:08 PM

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 14 Iranians allegedly involved in human right abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday

"Friday, August 21 marks the annual Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism," Pompeo said. "To both remember and honor these victims, today the US Department of State is announcing visa restrictions on 14 Iranian individuals for their involvement in gross violations of human rights on behalf of the Iranian regime, the world's leading state sponsor of terror... Today's action includes visa restrictions on 13 officials involved in a brutal and intricately planned assassination carried out in Switzerland in 1990 as part of Iran's ongoing worldwide terrorism campaign."

Pompeo said the 13 designated official acted on the highest orders of the Iranian government to silence opposition and show that no one is safe o matter where they live.

"And it is not only abroad where the Iranian regime uses fear and violence to control Iranian citizens. We are also publicly designating Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, who as director of Iran's notorious Evin Prison, oversaw an institution synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment," Pompeo said.

The Evin Prison has been used to oppress peaceful Iranian protesters and journalists, as well as foreigners who are swept up and imprisoned to be held hostage to squeeze concessions out of their home governments, Pompeo also said.

Under the designations, the 14 individuals and their immediate family members will be ineligible for entry into the United States, Pompeo added.

