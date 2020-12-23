US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 39 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - Pompeo

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 39 individuals for undermining democracy in Belarus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 39 individuals for undermining democracy in Belarus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State has taken action...

to identify 39 individuals responsible for undermining Belarusian democracy and has imposed visa restrictions on them," Pompeo said in the statement.

Pompeo noted that the State Department has so far imposed visa restrictions on 63 individuals for their role in the political crisis in Belarus.