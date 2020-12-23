UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On 39 People For 'Undermining Democracy' In Belarus - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:29 PM

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 39 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - Pompeo

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 39 individuals for undermining democracy in Belarus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 39 individuals for undermining democracy in Belarus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State has taken action...

to identify 39 individuals responsible for undermining Belarusian democracy and has imposed visa restrictions on them," Pompeo said in the statement.

Pompeo noted that the State Department has so far imposed visa restrictions on 63 individuals for their role in the political crisis in Belarus.

Related Topics

Democracy Belarus United States Visa Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

31 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

31 minutes ago

New Ivan Gren-Class Landing Ship Petr Morgunov to ..

2 minutes ago

Incentive package for small industrialists approve ..

2 minutes ago

Policy to be formulated to set up more seed farms: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.