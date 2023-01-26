UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On 531 Members Of Russian Military - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 531 members of the Russian military in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

"The Department of State is further taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 531 members of the Russian Federation military for actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act," the department said in a press release.

