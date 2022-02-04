US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Belarusian Nationals Under 'Khashoggi Ban' - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States imposed visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals for their alleged role in serious counter-dissident activities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals under the 'Khashoggi Ban,' a tool the Administration announced last year to counter transnational repression," Blinken said on Thursday. "Today's actions target multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity."

The US has yet to reveal Names and the exact number of those targeted.