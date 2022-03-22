UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Chinese Officials For Alleged Rights Abuses - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials for Alleged Rights Abuses - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses, the US State Department said on Monday.

"Today's action imposes visa restrictions on PRC (People's Republic of China) officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers and peaceful protesters in China and beyond," the State Department said in a statement.

