US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials Over Alleged Abuse of Uighurs - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United States has introduced visa restrictions against Chinese government and Communist Party officials over alleged human rights violations in the country's Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State Mikle Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, I am announcing: Visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other members of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China," Pompeo said. "Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions."