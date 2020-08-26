UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Chinese Persons Militarizing South China Sea - State Dept

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:01 PM

The United States will now ban certain Chinese nationals allegedly involved the militarization of the South China Sea from entering the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United States will now ban certain Chinese nationals allegedly involved the militarization of the South China Sea from entering the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of State will begin imposing visa restrictions on People's Republic of China (PRC) individuals responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, or the PRC's use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources," Pompeo said. "In addition, the Department of Commerce has added 24 PRC state-owned enterprises to the Entity List, including several subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC)."

