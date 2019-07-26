US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Cuban Officials Over Coercive Labor Practices - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on Cuban officials accused of exploitative labor practices, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The Cuban government engages in exploitative and coercive labor practices while it earns money on the backs of its citizens through its overseas medical missions program," Pompeo said. "To address this labor abuse, the Department has imposed visa restrictions on certain Cuban officials and other individuals responsible for these coercive labor practices under the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 212(a)(3)(C).

"

Pompeo said the newly imposed limitations could also concern the immediate family members of the targeted individuals.

The US administration has in recent months been tightening sanctions on Cuba as part of its campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim leader in January.