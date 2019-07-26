UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Cuban Officials Over Coercive Labor Practices - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Cuban Officials Over Coercive Labor Practices - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on Cuban officials accused of exploitative labor practices, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The Cuban government engages in exploitative and coercive labor practices while it earns money on the backs of its citizens through its overseas medical missions program," Pompeo said. "To address this labor abuse, the Department has imposed visa restrictions on certain Cuban officials and other individuals responsible for these coercive labor practices under the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 212(a)(3)(C).

"

Pompeo said the newly imposed limitations could also concern the immediate family members of the targeted individuals.

The US administration has in recent months been tightening sanctions on Cuba as part of its campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim leader in January.

Related Topics

Cuba Venezuela Money January Visa Family Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia's Gulf Security Plan Much-Needed, Useful Co ..

9 minutes ago

Russia offers to extend Ukraine gas transit deal

9 minutes ago

Pakistan National council of Arts arranges special ..

9 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. Sets Conditions For Merger of 2 o ..

9 minutes ago

Fruits of govt's economic policies about to come: ..

14 minutes ago

Number of Catalans Opposed to Independence Up by 4 ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.