US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Biden administration imposed visa restriction on eight officials from Cuba, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Due to harsh and unjust sentences handed down to peaceful protesters, the Department of State today took steps to impose visa restrictions on eight Cuban officials implicated in attempts to silence the voices of the Cuban people through repression, unjust detentions, and harsh prison sentences," Blinken said in a statement.

He did not specify officials Names but noted that all of them were connected to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters. He also noted that approximately 600 protesters in Cuba remain jailed after the July 11 protests.