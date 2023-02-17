US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Haitians Allegedly Involved in Criminal Activity - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on several Haitian individuals and their family members for alleged involvement in criminal activity, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today, the United States announces additional steps taken to support the people of Haiti by continuing to promote accountability for individuals who foment violence, corruption, and instability," Blinken said on Thursday. "The State Department has designated an additional five individuals and seven family members as subject to visa restrictions under.

.. the Immigration and Nationality Act."

The policy impacts Haitian officials and other individuals involved in the operation of street gangs and criminal organizations that have threatened the livelihoods of the Haitian people and blocked humanitarian support, Blinken said.

The action sends a clear message of the US' commitment to rooting out corruption and bad actors who underpin lawlessness in Haiti, Blinken added.