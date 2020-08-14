UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Individuals Undermining Sudan's Transition - Pompeo

Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States imposed visa restrictions on individuals for allegedly undermining Sudan's political transition process, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"The Secretary of State is implementing visa restrictions... on individuals residing both inside and outside Sudan who are believed to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged, directly or indirectly, in undermining Sudan's civilian-led transitional government's efforts to implement the July 17, 2019, Political Agreement and August 17, 2019, Constitutional Declaration," a statement issued by Pompeo said.

This would include obstructing preparations for elections in 2022,  corruption and human rights violations.

The US, he added, believes former officials from the Bashir administration and others continue to undermine Sudan's "nascent democracy."

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took office in September 2019 as leader of a transitional government with a promise to establish a democracy following the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir, who relied on military support to remain in power. Sudan has yet to hold elections.

In June, mass demonstrations erupted with protesters demanding that the military transfer power to civilian officials and hold a promised election as promised earlier. Several deadly crackdowns on civilian protests by the troops have further complicated the nation's power crisis.

