US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Individuals Undermining Democracy in Nigeria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The United States has started imposing visa restrictions on individuals who are allegedly undermining democratic processes in Nigeria, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In a January 24 statement, the US government said that we would consider consequences - including visa restrictions - for individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organizing election-related violence," Ortagus said. "To that end, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria."