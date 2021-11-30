UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Nine Cuban Officials - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on nine Cuban officials for targeting peaceful demonstrators, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"In the wake of the Cuban regime's actions targeting peaceful demonstrators on November 15, the Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on nine Cuban officials implicated in attempts to silence the voices of the Cuban people through repression and unjust detentions," Blinken said in a statement.

These nine individuals include high-ranking members of the ministries of the interior and the revolutionary armed forces, he added.

Blinken accused the Cuban government of bullying activists, detaining journalists and opposition members and revoking reporters' credentials. "The designated individuals today took action to deny Cubans their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly," he noted.

