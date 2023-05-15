UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Visa Restrictions On People Allegedly Undermining Nigeria's Democracy - Blinken

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The United States imposed visa restrictions on several individuals for allegedly undermining the democratic process in Nigeria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections cycle," Blinken said in a statement.

These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the government of Nigeria as a whole, he added.

Blinken did not identify the individuals who were sanctioned but underscored that they would be barred from entering the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

"These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria's democratic process," he said.

Washington took steps to impose these visa restrictions in order to show its commitment to democracy in Nigeria, he added.

