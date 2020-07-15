US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Persons Undermining Democracy in Guyana - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United States has introduced visa restrictions on those involved in undermining the country's democracy, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals who have been responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Guyana," Pompeo said.

"Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions."

Pompeo said the national elections in Guyana took place on March 2, but the nation has still not declared a winner.

The events following the March 2 elections indicate that there are forces that have repeatedly refused to accept the will of the people at the ballot box, he added.