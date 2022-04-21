US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Russian, Donetsk, Luhansk Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States has imposed restrictions on a number of officials from Russia, Luhansk and Donetsk republics, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Action to impose visa restrictions on 587 Russian individuals pursuant to a new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which was announced March 15.¯ The policy applies to Russian government officials involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad," the statement said.

The sanctions, in particular, target Russian officials Khusein Khutaev, Nurid Salamov, and Dzhabrail Akhmatov.

"Khutaev, Salamov, and Akhmatov were publicly designated for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights perpetrated against human rights defender Oyub Titiev," the statement said.

The restrictions also target "ten purported 'authorities' of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic who are further reported to have been involved in human rights abuses at prison facilities and places of unofficial detention in Russia-controlled areas of the Donbas since 2014," the statement concluded.