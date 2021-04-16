US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Ugandan Officials for 'Undermining' Elections - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Uganda officials who it believes "undermined" the country's democracy including during this year's general election , US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Today I am announcing visa restrictions on those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, including during the country's January 14 general elections and the campaign period that preceded it," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken also warned that Washington would consider taking further actions against any Ugandan officials and their immediate family members who have been "complicit in undermining democracy and human rights" in the country.

The top US diplomat accused Uganda's government of violating of basic human rights and perpetuating a downward trajectory for democracy in the country.

"Opposition candidates were routinely harassed, arrested, and held illegally without charge. Ugandan security forces were responsible for the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent bystanders and opposition supporters, as well as violence against journalists that occurred before, during, and after the elections," Blinken said.

In January, Uganda conducted an election in which President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner. Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, disputed the results as fraudulent.