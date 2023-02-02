(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US imposed new visa restrictions targeting the Taliban over banning women from attending university and working with NGOs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"I am taking action today to impose additional visa restrictions on certain current or former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups, and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing women and girls in Afghanistan through restrictive policies and violence, including the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities and from working with NGOs.

The immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these visa restrictions," Blinken said on Wednesday.