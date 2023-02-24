US Imposes Visa Sanctions on More Than 1,200 Russian Military Members - State Department

The US Department of State announced on Friday new visa restrictions on 1,219 members of the Russian military, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) - The US Department of State announced on Friday new visa restrictions on 1,219 members of the Russian military, according to a release.

"The Department is announcing steps to impose visa restrictions on 1,219 members of Russia's military for actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act," the release stated.