UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Visas Restrictions On Tanzanian Officials For Undermining Elections - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:27 PM

US Imposes Visas Restrictions on Tanzanian Officials for Undermining Elections - Pompeo

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials allegedly involved in undermining the country's general elections held in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials allegedly involved in undermining the country's general elections held in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the United States is announcing visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials responsible for or complicit in undermining Tanzania's October 28, 2020, general elections," Pompeo said. "The actions of these officials subverted the electoral process, continuing the downward trajectory of the country's democracy."

Pompeo said opposition candidates were routinely disqualified, harassed and arrested, and significant and widespread voting irregularities, internet disruptions and violence by security forces made the election neither free nor fair.

"Civil society leaders remain under threat in the post-election period, and opposition leaders have fled the country out of fear for their safety," he said.

Pompeo continued to say that Washington is calling on the Tanzanian government to change course and hold responsible those responsible for the flawed election, violence and intimidation.

The election saw incumbent President John Magufuli claim a victory and ruling party candidates winning seats in most regions of the country.

Related Topics

Election Internet Washington Democracy Tanzania United States October Visa 2020 Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nawaz assets: NAB completes attachment process

3 seconds ago

German Eastern Business Association Hopes for Nord ..

4 seconds ago

US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelin ..

8 seconds ago

PFA seals 6 food points in city

3 minutes ago

Speakers laud parliamentarians for promoting parti ..

3 minutes ago

7.9% increase in textile exports a good omen: PRGM ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.