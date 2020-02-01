US Imposing Entry Ban on Foreigners Who Traveled to China in Past 14 Days - Azar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United States will impose an entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited China over the past two weeks, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told reporters on Friday.

"The President has signed a presidential proclamation...

temporarily suspending the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus," Azar said during a press briefing at the White House. "As a result, foreign nationals other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days, will be denied entry into the US for this time."

Azar said that the ban would become effective at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 2.