UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposing Entry Ban On Foreigners Who Traveled To China In Past 14 Days - Azar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Imposing Entry Ban on Foreigners Who Traveled to China in Past 14 Days - Azar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United States will impose an entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited China over the past two weeks, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told reporters on Friday.

"The President has signed a presidential proclamation...

temporarily suspending the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus," Azar said during a press briefing at the White House. "As a result, foreign nationals other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days, will be denied entry into the US for this time."

Azar said that the ban would become effective at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 2.

Related Topics

China White House United States February Sunday 2019 Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.