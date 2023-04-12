Close
US Imposing Export Restrictions On 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 09:01 PM

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce Dept.

The United States is imposing export restrictions on 10 Russian and 12 Chinese entities, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States is imposing export restrictions on 10 Russian and 12 Chinese entities, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is adding 10 entities from Russia and 12 from China to its export sanctions list, BIS said in a notice.

A total of 28 entities under 32 entries were added to the list, including entities from Armenia, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the notice said.

