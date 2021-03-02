UrduPoint.com
US Imposing Sanctions On 7 Russian Officials Over Navalny Case - Senior Official

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on seven senior members of the Russian government over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a senior administration official said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Today, as part of a robust inter-agency response to the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Treasury Department is designating seven senior members of the Russian government," the official told reporters.

More Stories From World

