US Imposing Sanctions on 7 Russian Officials Over Navalny Case - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on seven senior members of the Russian government over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a senior administration official said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Today, as part of a robust inter-agency response to the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Treasury Department is designating seven senior members of the Russian government," the official told reporters.