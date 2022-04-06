UrduPoint.com

US Imposing Sanctions On Russia's Medvedev, Prime Minister Mishustin - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 07:59 PM

US Imposing Sanctions on Russia's Medvedev, Prime Minister Mishustin - White House

The United States has targeted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in the latest round of "full blocking sanctions," the White House announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States has targeted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in the latest round of "full blocking sanctions," the White House announced on Wednesday.

"Full blocking sanctions on Russian elites and their family members, including sanctions on: President Putin's adult children, Foreign Minister Lavrov's wife and daughter and members of Russia's Security Council including former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the White House said in a press release.

The new round of sanctions is expected to cut off the listed individuals from the US financial system and freeze their assets in the United States in response to their alleged support of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

