US Imposing Sanctions On Syria Amid Pandemic Will Cause Catastrophe - China's Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:56 AM

New US sanctions on Syria will hinder the country's economic development amid the pandemic and cause a catastrophe, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Ju said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) New US sanctions on Syria will hinder the country's economic development amid the pandemic and cause a catastrophe, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Ju said on Tuesday.

"These sanctions will inevitably further hinder the economic and the social development of Syria as well as the livelihoods of ordinary citizens," the ambassador said at a Security Council meeting.

"As vulnerable countries like Syria are struggling with the pandemic, imposing more sanctions is simply inhuman and may cause additional catastrophes. The United Nations... should pay more attention on the negative impact of sanctions on humanitarian conditions of the Syrian people."

The Caesar Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, is set to come into effect on Wednesday. It envisions new sanctions on the Syrian government.

