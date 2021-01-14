US Imposing Visa Restrictions on Individuals Over Militarization of S. China Sea - Pompeo

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese individuals, including Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, over the militarization of the South China Sea outposts, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese individuals, including Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, over the militarization of the South China Sea outposts, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on People's Republic of China (PRC) individuals, including executives of state-owned enterprises and officials of the Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea," Pompeo said.