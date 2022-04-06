US in Alignment With G7 Announces Ban on New Investment in Russia

The United States in coordination with G7 is introducing a ban on any new investment in Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States in coordination with G7 is introducing a ban on any new investment in Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"Today, in alignment with the G7 in the EU, we're announcing a ban on new investment in Russia, which President Biden will implement with an executive order and this will ensure the mass exodus from Russia that we're seeing from the private sector, which is now over 600 multinational companies," the official said.