US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed to Prosecute Corrupt Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Ukraine authorities failed to take sufficient steps to prosecute corrupt officials, the US State Department said in its annual human rights report on Tuesday.

"The government generally failed to take adequate steps to prosecute or punish most officials who committed abuses, resulting in a climate of impunity," the report said.

Ukrainian officials, the report added, are also responsible for a number of unlawful killings.

"Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents," the report said.

The report also said there are credible reports of torture of detainees by law enforcement personnel, as well as other crimes.