US in Close Contact with China on Coronavirus, Ready to Offer Necessary Help - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The United States is in close contact with China regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak and is ready to extend any assistance necessary, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus," Trump said via Twitter.

"We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!"

Trump added that the US authorities were "strongly on watch" despite very few cases of coronavirus infections reported in the country.