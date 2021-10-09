UrduPoint.com

US In Close Contact With Mexico On Irregular Haitian Migration - Blinken

US in Close Contact With Mexico on Irregular Haitian Migration - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The United States is in close touch with its Mexican counterparts regarding the issue of illegal migration from Haiti, US Secretary of State Antony Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are in very close daily contact with our colleagues in Mexico on the question of irregular Haitian migration, some of which is coming from Haiti itself and some of which is coming from other countries in our hemisphere where Haitians have resided for some time and now seek to come to the United States," Blinken said.

Blinken said the United States is determined to fully respect the human rights and the dignity of all people as it enforces its laws.

A devastating earthquake hit Haiti in August resulting in the death of more than 2,000 people and much material damage and has also suffered a prolonged period of  poverty, gang violence and political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July

