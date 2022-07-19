US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The United States is in close touch with the UAE authorities over the detention of an American citizen who previously served as a lawyer for Jamal Khashoggi, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We have been actively and closely engaged on this case ever since we learnt of it shortly after his detention late last week.

We raised his detention with senior levels of the Emirati government, we've requested additional information from our Emirati partners and we are watching this case closely," Price told a briefing.

Last week, US-based rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) announced that Emirati security agents have detained its board member and US citizen Asim Ghafoor at the Dubai International Airport on money laundering charges.

Local media reported on Saturday that an UAE court has sentenced him to three years in prison.