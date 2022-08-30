WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United States in the coming weeks and months will continue to carry out exercises near Taiwan in response to China's activity in the region, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"You will see in the coming days and weeks and months that our president's posture and exercises account for China's provocative and destabilizing behavior with a view towards guiding the situation in western Pacific towards greater stability," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "This is not about US-China.

"

Over the weekend, the US Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers Antietam and Chancellorsville conducted a routine passage through the Taiwan Strait transit in accordance with international law, according to US Pacific Command (PACOM).

PACOM said the US warships went through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said China urges the United States to stop its provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait and honor the One China principle.