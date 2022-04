US in Coming Weeks to Announce Steps to Crack Down on Russia Sanctions Evasion - Sullivan

The United States in coming weeks will announce steps to crack down on Russia sanctions evasion, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States in coming weeks will announce steps to crack down on Russia sanctions evasion, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

The US will join its partners in "imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement," Sullivan said at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

He pledged some announcements in coming weeks.