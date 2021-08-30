US in Communication With Taliban Regarding US Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US military commanders on the ground in Afghanistan maintain communication with Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) leaders to prevent any conflicts during the evacuation and withdrawal operations from the Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Our commanders on the ground remain in communication with Taliban leaders around the airfield to deconflict and to prevent miscalculations and misunderstandings and so far that communication has been effective," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also noted that the situation around the airport remains dangerous and the threat of possible ISIS-K (banned in Russia) attacks will continues to exist.

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan paired with the massive evacuation operation nears its scheduled end on August 31. Since July, the US and allied countries have evacuated approximately 122,000 people out of Afghanistan, including about 5,400 American nationals.