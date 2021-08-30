UrduPoint.com

US In Communication With Taliban Regarding US Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

US in Communication With Taliban Regarding US Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US military commanders on the ground in Afghanistan maintain communication with Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) leaders to prevent any conflicts during the evacuation and withdrawal operations from the Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Our commanders on the ground remain in communication with Taliban leaders around the airfield to deconflict and to prevent miscalculations and misunderstandings and so far that communication has been effective," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also noted that the situation around the airport remains dangerous and the threat of possible ISIS-K (banned in Russia) attacks will continues to exist.

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan paired with the massive evacuation operation nears its scheduled end on August 31. Since July, the US and allied countries have evacuated approximately 122,000 people out of Afghanistan, including about 5,400 American nationals.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon July August From Airport

Recent Stories

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

56 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

1 hour ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

2 hours ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.