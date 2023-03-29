UrduPoint.com

US In Competition But Not Crisis Or Conflict With China In Space - Space Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States is in a state of competition but not one of conflict with China in its space activities, US Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman told a Defense One podcast on Wednesday.

"With China we are in a state of competition," Saltzman said. "We are not in a state of crisis or conflict... We want to stay in a state of competition (as opposed to escalating to any crisis or conflict)."

China is developing and testing its own capabilities to take away US assets and advantages in space, the US Space Force chief said.

"China has both capability and demonstrated intent. They have used a satellite robotics arm to grab another satellite and pull it out of orbit," he said.

China has also tested a range of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons with demonstrated capabilities to destroy and/or blind US orbiting intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance (ISR) assets in low earth orbit, he added.

