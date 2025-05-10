US in 'constant communication' with India, Pakistan as Trump pushes for de-escalation: White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the United States is in "constant communication" with the leaders of the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours as President Donald Trump seeks a rapid de-escalation, the White House said Friday.

"This is something that the secretary of state and, of course, now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters at her news briefing.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday, he has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries trying to bring this conflict to an end," she added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared dramatically this week after India announced “Operation Sindoor” late Tuesday night, claiming it struck “terrorist infrastructure" at nine locations in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military said 31 people were killed in the Indian missile attacks and cross-border firing in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At least 16 people were killed along the Line of Control in the dusputed Kashmir regions, according to officials.

Pakistan Air force immediately swung into action and hit back hard downing five Indian aircraft, including the advanced Rafale, as Pakistani Shaheens established air superiority.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that the aerial clash was described as "one of the biggest air battles since the end of World War II highlights how modern air combat now happens mostly out of sight — and with radar replacing sharp-eyed pilots."

"The air clash between India and Pakistan matters for more than just the nuclear-armed rivals in their biggest confrontation in decades since an attack by gunmen killed at least 26 people, most of them tourists, in Indian-administered Kashmir last month," the mass-circulation magazine said.

"Other countries are watching the performance of weaponry and armed forces to draw lessons that could apply in different conflicts. The engagement also spotlights China's growing role in military technology and supply, expanding its footprint in strategic regions and adding a new layer to the U.S.-China rivalry."

A Pakistani security source told CNN that some 125 Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were involved on Wednesday in an aerial battle lasting over an hour—in what may be one of the largest dogfights in recent history.

APP/ift