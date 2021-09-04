US in Constant Contact With Citizens Who Remain in Afghanistan And Wish To Leave - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The United States maintains constant contact with American citizens who remain in Afghanistan and wish to leave, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday as he delivered remarks on Washington's approach to Afghanistan.

"We're in constant contact with Americans who remain in Afghanistan and may still wish to leave," Blinken said. "We've assigned case management teams to each remaining American citizen who has expressed an interest in leaving."