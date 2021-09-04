UrduPoint.com

US In Constant Contact With Citizens Who Remain In Afghanistan And Wish To Leave - Blinken

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

US in Constant Contact With Citizens Who Remain in Afghanistan And Wish To Leave - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The United States maintains constant contact with American citizens who remain in Afghanistan and wish to leave, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday as he delivered remarks on Washington's approach to Afghanistan.

"We're in constant contact with Americans who remain in Afghanistan and may still wish to leave," Blinken said. "We've assigned case management teams to each remaining American citizen who has expressed an interest in leaving."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington United States May

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, ..

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesp ..

13 minutes ago
 COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tour ..

COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tourists leftover trash

13 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone ..

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

13 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.