US in Contact With Mexico After Kidnapping of 4 Americans - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United States is in contact with Mexico following the kidnapping of four Americans and stands ready to provide any consular assistance to their families, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We are closely following the assault and kidnapping of four US citizens in Matamoros, Mexico. These sorts of attacks are unacceptable. Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

US law enforcement agencies maintain close contacts with Mexico on the issue, she added.