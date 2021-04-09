UrduPoint.com
US In Contact With Russia, Allies On Situation In Ukraine - White House

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

US in Contact With Russia, Allies on Situation in Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States remains in contact with Russia, Ukraine as well as with its European allies on the current situation in eastern Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

"I can assure you there is ongoing diplomatic engagement between us and a number of countries in the region including Russia, including Ukraine, including our European partners and allies who share our concerns about the aggression of Russian movements on the border," Psaki said.

Donbas has seen an escalation in the situation over the past several weeks. On Wednesday, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said the situation at the contact line was deteriorating. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the situation on the border as "frightening.

" He said Russia was taking steps to bolster the security of its western frontier in response to increased NATO presence. The United States and Ukraine, in turn, accuse Moscow of a troop buildup at the border.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited military positions in Donbas and spoke with soldiers deployed there. On the same day, Russia's deputy chief of the presidential executive office, Dmitry Kozak, said there was no link between Zelensky's visit and the deterioration of the situation in the region. Kozak said Ukraine does not want to start a full-scale war in Donbas, but pursues instead public relations stunts accompanied by the imitation of a military threat.

