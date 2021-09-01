US in Contact With Turkey, Qatar to Restore Civilian Part of Kabul Airport - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States is in contact with Turkey and Qatar to restore operations of the civilian part of Kabul airport in order to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through it, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"On the [Kabul] airport front, the more specific piece we're working with the Qataris and the Turks who are important partners here is getting the civilian side of the [Kabul] airport up and operational again so that we can use that not just for flights for people to depart, but also for humanitarian assistance, which we will work through programs like the World food Programme and others to distribute," Psaki said at a press briefing.