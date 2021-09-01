UrduPoint.com

US In Contact With Turkey, Qatar To Restore Civilian Part Of Kabul Airport - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:50 AM

US in Contact With Turkey, Qatar to Restore Civilian Part of Kabul Airport - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States is in contact with Turkey and Qatar to restore operations of the civilian part of Kabul airport in order to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through it, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"On the [Kabul] airport front, the more specific piece we're working with the Qataris and the Turks who are important partners here is getting the civilian side of the [Kabul] airport up and operational again so that we can use that not just for flights for people to depart, but also for humanitarian assistance, which we will work through programs like the World food Programme and others to distribute," Psaki said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul World Turkey White House Qatar United States Airport

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

2 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

1 hour ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

1 hour ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.