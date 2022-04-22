UrduPoint.com

US In Contact With Ukraine On Collecting Alleged Evidence Of Possible War Crimes - Garland

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 03:50 AM

US in Contact With Ukraine on Collecting Alleged Evidence of Possible War Crimes - Garland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The US Justice Department is in contact with the Ukrainian prosecutor general about collective efforts to gather alleged evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"We have now been in contact with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine... They've collected a group of international allies to assist and so we are helping in the collection of evidence and the preservation of evidence relating to possible war crimes - Yes we are," Garland said during a press conference on Thursday when asked if US prosecutors are helping collect evidence about potential war crimes involving Russia and Ukraine.

On April 3, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha. Kiev blamed the deaths on the departed Russian forces, with the Russian side firmly denying the allegations, describing the incident as "blatant provocations," contending that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians and POWs, as well as breaking humanitarian agreements.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev April

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

3 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

4 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

3 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.