US in Contact With Ukraine on Collecting Alleged Evidence of Possible War Crimes - Garland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The US Justice Department is in contact with the Ukrainian prosecutor general about collective efforts to gather alleged evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"We have now been in contact with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine... They've collected a group of international allies to assist and so we are helping in the collection of evidence and the preservation of evidence relating to possible war crimes - Yes we are," Garland said during a press conference on Thursday when asked if US prosecutors are helping collect evidence about potential war crimes involving Russia and Ukraine.

On April 3, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha. Kiev blamed the deaths on the departed Russian forces, with the Russian side firmly denying the allegations, describing the incident as "blatant provocations," contending that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians and POWs, as well as breaking humanitarian agreements.